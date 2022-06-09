Aiyedatiwa, Ikpeazu, Ladoja, Oke others grace Makinde’s 50th birthday celebration

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; deputy governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa; wife of Abia State governor, Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu; former governor Rashidi Ladoja were among dignitaries present at a special thanksgiving service held at St Peter, Aremo, Ibadan, on Thursday, to mark the 50th birthday of the wife of the Oyo State governor, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde.

The thanksgiving service presided over by Supervising Bishop, Diocese of Ibadan North (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend Joseph Akinfenwa was also attended by Bishop Francis Wale Oke; deputy Speaker, Oyo House of Assembly, Honourable Abiodun Fadeyi; former Speaker, Oyo House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; former…