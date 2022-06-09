Angry youths burn over 20 motorcycles over pedestrian’s death

About twenty motorcycles were on Thursday morning set ablaze by angry youths in the Jakande Estate area of Isolo in Lagos State following the death of a pedestrian.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident to the Tribune Online.

It was gathered that a yet to be identified commercial motorcyclist while riding against traffic, knocked down a pedestrian in the process.

It was further gathered that the unidentified pedestrian died at the scene of the incident.

The incident sparked off instant violence as youths in the area mobilized themselves and seized about twenty motorcycles, which were set ablaze.

Hundeyin, while speaking…