APC convention: 2023 is a contest between two long allies — Princewill

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill has said the 2023 presidential election is actually a race between two friends and long term political associates, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement he issued in Abuja, Princewill who described the duo as cerebral further noted that they have what it takes to turn around the fortunes of the country.

He said: “I for one diligently took notes. So now, we will see two professors of Nigerian politics going up against one another. Two people cut from the same People’s Democratic Movement, (PDM) cloth, two…