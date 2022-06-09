Delta opens new terminal at LaGuardia airport

DELTA celebrated its latest investment in New York with the opening of its new Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport to customers on June 4 in a massive milestone in the $4 billion program to transform and modernize one of the airline’s key hubs.

Delta Chief Executive Officer, Ed Bastian, New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and other New York public officials celebrated the milestone by “debuting a gleaming check-in, security and baggage claim facility and a new ten-gate Concourse E at an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

Commenting on the development, Delta Airlines CEO declared: “Today marks a new beginning for Delta…