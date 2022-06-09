Expert harps on need for children to have self control

A family physician, Dr Achiaka Irabor says anger is a natural reaction to unfair or bad situations but children need to learn how to calm themselves down when they are angry because it is an emotion that is transient.

Irabor, also a developmental psychologist at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, who spoke at the ASIDO foundation’s May 2022 Interactive Monthly Community Engagement in commemoration of 2022 Children’s day, said although, children may feel justified to feel angry, still it is a natural reaction and not an indication that something was wrong with them.

According to her, even as love, joy, and sadness are emotions that affect individuals a lot, it is…