FG reviews education curriculum to focus on skills, entrepreneurship

The Federal Government has disclosed that the new education curriculum being developed will focus on skills and entrepreneurship in a bid to enhance the employability of graduates.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, stated this just as stakeholders decried that schools are not providing students with the required skills to tackle emerging challenges, particularly in technology, science, and engineering among others.

Speaking at a one day summit entitled, ‘Transforming Education Summit” organized by the National Universities Commission (NUC), on Thursday in Abuja, the Minister was represented by the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Arc….