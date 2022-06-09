Form formidable force with Tinubu, Dogara urges Osinbajo, Ameachi, others

The former speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has stressed the need to form a formidable team with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the party’s victory in the 2023 General elections.

The ex-Speaker made the call while describing the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC as the beginning of good things to happen in Nigeria.

In a statement from his media aide, Dogara urged “all aspirants to close ranks and form a formidable force ahead of the 2023 general elections. This is the surest way to victory for the APC”.

Yakubu Dogara, therefore, appealed to all…