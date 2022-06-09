Helicopter strike allegedly kills 32 in Kaduna 

A helicopter strike was alleged to have killed 32 people in some Adara communities of the Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National President of Adara Development Association, Awemi Dio Maisamari and made available to newsmen in Kaduna.

In the statement titled, ‘The pogrom against Adara nation rages on’, the community leader contended that in the latest tragedy, Ungwan Gamu, Dogon Noma, Ungwan Sarki and Maikori villages near Maro in Kajuru LGA were attacked on Sunday, 5th June 2022.

”The death toll this morning(Wednesday) is 32 as villagers comb surrounding bushes for more corpses.

”The attack started…