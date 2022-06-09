I will support you to win re-election in 2023, Atiku assures Bauchi Governor

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has assured Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir that he will do everything humanly possible to ensure that the PDP win the 2023 general elections in the state.

It will be recalled that Sen Bala Mohammed refused to step down for Atiku Abubakar during the presidential primaries of the party polling 20 votes while Atiku Abubakar won in a landslide victory.

The PDP presidential candidate there assured Bala Mohammed who is the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP that he will give him the required support to enable him to win re-election.

The former Vice President…