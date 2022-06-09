In Nigeria, there’s danger everywhere

INSECURITY in Nigeria is now something else. One could be killed in the place of worship, one could be killed while walking on the street, one could be killed in his/her house, one could be killed tending to community matters. A mad trailer driver can decide in his heart to ram his trailer over your head and go free with it. A policeman can decide to blow off your head and label you an armed robber and still, he will go scot-free. Other security officers can arrest you and if you fail to dance to their tunes, they would label you a thief and where you’ll find yourself in the consequent minute won’t be a pleasant place to be. Anything can happen to you in this country as a youth,…