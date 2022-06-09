National Single Window remains our focus — Maritime agencies

Federal Government agencies under the Federal Ministry of Transportation (FMOT) have reached an agreement to digitalise their internal processes, while also maintaining focus on actualising the National Single Window regime in the nation’s transportation sector.

This agreement was reached at the fourth Heads of Maritime Agencies Meeting in Lagos.

Addressing the press after the meeting, the Registrar, Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), Sam Nwakohu, disclosed that full automation of the internal processes of the various agencies represented, was a prerequisite to achieving the much anticipated National Single Window regime in the sector.

Nwakohu,…