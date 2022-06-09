Ogudu Muslim Community Praying Ground landlords seek court protection over land invasion

The Lagos State High Court has fixed June 13, 2022 for hearing in a matter filed by the aggrieved Landlords at Ogudu Muslim Community Praying Ground, Oworonsoki/Ibadan Expressway, Ogudu area of the state over forceful encroachment on their land by a suspected land grabber despite having obtained Certificate of Occupancy (Cof O) and Deed of assignments as required by law.

The landlords had filed a suit before the court against a man identified as Mr. Ajibola Bisiriyu and his cohorts, who they alleged had continually invaded their lands, leading to their request for a restraining order against him and his cronies from illegally possessing their lands.

In a separate suit delineated…