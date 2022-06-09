Our focus on entrepreneurship will make Ajayi Crowther Varsity top choice for parents, students — VC

Vice-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Professor Timothy Adebayo, Oyo has vowed that attention to entrepreneurship development will soon make the university a top choice for students and their parents.

Professor Adebayo stated this on Friday last week during the university’s exhibition of entrepreneurship projects carried out by students of the university.

Adebayo, who was represented by the institution’s deputy vice-chancellor, Professor Muyiwa Popoola, noted that the entrepreneurship programme of the institution was in line with the requirements of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

He added that the programme had started yielding results as the…