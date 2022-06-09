That South African football farce

CHEATING has been on in football, like in any other game, from time immemorial. Players, even the best of them, will cheat where they can, but the ludicrous event that took place in South Africa recently must be confounding even to regular cheats. A South African club in the lower division of the country’s football system, Matiyasi FC, so goes the story, has been banned for life after scoring 59 goals in one match. Yes, 59 goals. The scandalous scoreline was of course not without context: the club was vying for promotion to the Provincial ABC Motsepe League. And so it beat Nsami Mighty Birds 59-1. The scoreline was not even intelligently stage-managed: 41 of the goals were…