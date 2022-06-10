Alaafin’s stool: Agunloye royal family submits list of 48 contenders to head of princes

AS the race to fill the vacant stool of Alaafin of Oyo gathers momentum, the Agunloye royal family on Thursday in Oyo, submitted list of 48 contenders to the head of royal princes, known as Baba Iyaji, Chief Afonja Mukaila.

With the traditional process guarding the emergence of the new Alaafin, Afonja, as the head of royal princes in Oyo is saddled with the responsibility of forwarding the list of the contenders to the Oyomesi, the highest traditional council in the town.

Two royal families, namely Alowolodu and Agunloye produce kings in Oyo. The last Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi came from Alowolodu royal family.

Briefing journalists after holding a meeting to…