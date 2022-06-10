Author Dimeji Sodeke recreates ‘Ooni Luwo’ in four languages

Cultural history brings aged experiences and situations to life. To approach history, it is impossible to go back in time and see everything precisely as it happened. One pretty effective strategy to engage the past, however, is to reconstruct and integrate it into the present through a creative synthesis that recreates it.

This is exactly what Dimeji Sodeke did with Ooni Luwo; One Queen, two Kings. Using a wide cast of characters and intriguing scenarios, he recreated the myths of the only female monarch to ever sit on the sacred throne of Ife into an engaging feminist play.

The play was published by Bablo Publishers headed by Bolu Babalola in four different languages –…