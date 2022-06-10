Bandits kidnap 80 villagers in Katsina

Hundreds of residents from Kwari village have fled their small community and taken refuge in a primary school in Jibiya town the headquarters of Jibiya Local Government Area of Katsina State as a result of the invasion by the bandits.

It was gathered that over 80 people were kidnapped and taken to a forest by the invaders.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service on Thursday, one of the women who escaped the onslaught narrated how they were forced to leave the village by the hoodlums.

She said ” they came with full force at 5.30 pm on Wednesday and invaded us, we were not aware of their coming. They opened fire, shot sporadically and burnt down shops and our food…