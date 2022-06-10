BUA expends N25m on borehole, drugs to 8 Sokoto communities

BUA Group, one of Africa’s leading cement companies has donated drugs and a solar motorised borehole worth twenty-five million naira, to host communities of Wamakko local government area of Sokoto State.

Presenting the drugs to the representative of the benefiting communities, Managing Director/CEO of BUA cement, Engineer Yusuf Haliru Binji, said the gesture was to make sure clinics and hospitals in the host communities have adequate drugs.

Binji who was represented by the Head of Administration and Corporate Services, Sada Suleiman, stressed that the gesture was an annual event and, that the company donated the same last year to seven host communities but decided to extend it…