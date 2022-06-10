Inuwa, El-Rufa’i, Sanwo-Olu, others inaugurated as members of presidential council on digital economy, e-government

Governors of Gombe, Kaduna and Lagos states, Inuwa Yahaya, El- Rufa’i, Sanwo-Olu amongst others have been inaugurated as members of the presidential council on digital economy and e-government.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had recently approved the appointment of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya as a member of the presidential council on digital economy and e-government.

The notice of his appointment was contained in a letter signed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, which described Gombe State as critical to the success of Nigeria’s Digital Economy Agenda.

It stated that the constitution of the presidential council was in…