Islam and public affairs (IV)

IN the Name of Almighty Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful.

Beyond the underlining principles of political Islam, which are sovereignty, equality, popular consultation (shura), consensus (ijma), adoption of majority decisions or votes by all participants in political processes, justice and obedience and opposition to authority, it is pertinent to highlight the basic political theories of Islam. These theories form the basis of ideological operations of public affairs to provide the bare needs of life to the people.

Much as the state that situates its sovereignty to God operates on theocracy as such government relies on the Holy Qur’an and the practice of Prophet Muhammad (SAW)…