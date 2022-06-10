Lack of global health leadership, inequities in global healthcare delivery in Africa led to establishment of U-VOL Foundation — Faith Adole

Faith Adole, is the Chief Executive Officer of U-VOL Foundation Inc, an organisation focused on community health through global partnerships, is a social entrepreneur, nurse, medical volunteer and healthcare executive. In this interview by YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE, she speaks on the activities of U-VOL Foundation, women empowerment, challenges and healthcare in Africa, among other issues.

Who is Faith Adole?

I would describe myself as a global healthcare advocate and a lifelong student that thrives in the promotion of others. As a social entrepreneur, I believe that there is always something or someone to learn from. No matter our walks of life, we can always learn from our history…