NDE begins entrepreneurship training for 480 youths in Ekiti

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced entrepreneurship training for 480 unemployed youths across the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State in a bid to create employment opportunities.

The training saw 320 youths enrolled for the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS) and 160 beneficiaries for the Advanced National Open Apprenticeship Scheme ( A-NOAS).

Speaking during the flag-off in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, the Director-General of NDE, Abubakar Fikpo noted that the training was designed to expose beneficiaries to various basic and advanced skills that would help in improving their socio-economic status.

Represented by the state coordinator…