NOUN introduces e-ticketing to resolve students’ complaints

The Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Professor Olufemi Peters, has disclosed that the e-ticketing platform launched by the University is designed to address various complaints by students.

Peters made this known during the formal launching of the e-ticketing platform at the university’s headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, a statement by the Director, Media and Publicity, NOUN, Mr Ibrahim Sheme, on Friday said.

He said: “Part of our schedule is innovation and this is one innovation. I am happy that finally, today, we are resolving students’ complaints to challenges through a particular approach that will improve effectiveness and efficiency.”

…