Our movement must remain strong, Osinbajo tells supporters

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has told his supporters that their movement within the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains strong despite the outcome of the party presidential primary at the Special Convention last Wednesday.

Addressing them at the campaign office of The Progressive Project (TPP), the coalition of support groups that backed the Vice President for the presidency, in Abuja on Friday, he said that he remains committed to the dream of a new Nigeria.

The Vice President also stated that he will support the winner and flagbearer of the APC for the 2023 presidential elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He told the large crowd that clamour for a new Nigeria as a…