Polygamy could be a curse or blessing — Olaniyi Olajide Ayeni

Olaniyi Olajide Ayeni studied Forestry and Wood Technology, but he later became a poet to practice his passion. In this interview, he spoke about his latest works and collection of poems ‘Journey from freedom’. Ayeni, an author and human resources management consultant, speaks on his passion and issues affecting Africa and her tradition.

You studied Forestry and Wood Technology, how did you become a poet and a writer of literary works?

I want to project a passion for writing because I wanted to amplify my ideas on the subject matters I write on. I want my writings to serve as an awakening call for my African brothers.

You also became a human resources consultant, it appears…