Quelling the spread of monkeypox

MONKEYPOX is an infectious viral zoonotic (transmitted to humans from animals) disease that is caused by infection with monkey pox virus. The virus is transmitted to humans from infected animals, most commonly rodents. There is also the possibility of human-to-human transmission of the disease when a person comes into contact with another person who is infected with the virus. One can also contract monkeypox if they come in contact with materials contaminated with the virus that causes this disease. The symptoms of monkeypox are similar to that of smallpox infection. They include fever, skin rash (which looks like blisters), headache, backache, swollen lymph nodes (glands), chills…