Senator Akpabio wins Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial ticket

Former Minister, Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday emerged All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate for the Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District.

At the senatorial primary which was held at the Skill Acquisition Centre, Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Akpabio polled 478 votes to defeat Retired DIG Udom Ekpo Udom, who polled three votes, while Joseph Akpan had just one vote.

Earlier, the state chairman of the party, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo, informed party delegates that the fresh election was ordered by the NWC of the party as a result of the cancellation of the last primaries which took place on May 28, 2022, due to security…