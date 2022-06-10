U.S. to drop COVID testing for incoming international air travellers

The Biden administration is dropping Covid-19 testing requirements for inbound air travellers from abroad, marking an end to one of the longest-running travel restrictions of the pandemic.

The rules, put in place by the Trump administration in early 2021 and later tightened by the Biden administration, most recently required inbound travellers, including U.S. citizens, to show proof of a negative Covid test a day before boarding U.S.-bound flights. Travellers entering the U.S. at land border crossings were exempt.

The change takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

Airlines and other travel industry members had repeatedly pushed the administration for months to drop the requirement,…