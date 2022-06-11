Abia doctors to embark on strike Monday over abduction of their senior colleague

The Abia State branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) late Friday threatened to embark on strike by Monday if federal and state governments do not ensure the release of their senior colleague, Prof. Uwadinachi Iweha, kidnapped four days ago.

According to the state chairman, Dr Chimezie Okwuonu, Prof. Iweha was kidnapped in front of his country home in Umuajameze Umuopara in Umuahia South LGA on the 6th of June, 2022, adding “up till now, he has not been released.

According to him in their meeting held at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, the doctors demanded the immediate release of Iweha, requesting also that the federal state governments should ensure they stop…