Adopt multi-pronged approach to tackle insecurity, HDAN tells govts

The Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), is calling on governments at all levels to adopt a multi-pronged approach to tackling the nation’s security challenges.

The call is hinged on the recent spate of insecurity in the country ranging from vicious attacks on local communities to kidnappings by bandits and criminal groups across regions.

Justifying the urgency of the call in a statement issued on Friday, HDAN’s Executive Director, Festus Adebayo, explained that despite governments’ acclaimed attempts, Nigeria’s security situation has been deteriorating, hence, the continuous massacre and abduction of innocent citizens across the country.

“The recent attack and…