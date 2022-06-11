Afenifere hails court’s judgement on Olakunrin murderers, says it shows criminals are not invincible

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere has hailed the verdict of the Ondo High Court which sentenced to death the murderers of Mrs Olufunke Olakunri, daughter of the Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasonranti.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the Secretary-General of the group, Chief Sola Ebiseni, in a statement signed by him said the judgement has served as a signal to criminals that they are neither invincible nor above the law of the land.

According to Ebiseni, the trial and the facts confirmed the common knowledge that the group was predominantly involved in the dastardly attacks.

Ebiseni said “though not able to bring back the dead, unfortunately, the judgement…