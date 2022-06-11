Coca-Cola HBC Donates €1 million to support local communities in  Nigeria

Coca-Cola HBC, the parent company of the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd, has announced a €1 million donation to support community empowerment and social impact programmes in Nigeria.

The announcement was made by Zoran Bogdanovic, CEO of Coca-Cola HBC, at a Stakeholder reception during his visit to Lagos, Nigeria.

Speaking about the company’s legacy of over 70 years in Nigeria, Zoran Bogdanovic, said, “Our roots are in Nigeria and its spirit still runs right through our business today – that’s why we have been a proud contributor to the growth of the Nigerian Economy throughout our history.

In the last 10 years, we have invested well over a billion Euros in our…