Corruption: Parents urged to promote integrity, other right values among children

As part of efforts to stem the tide of corruption in society, parents and guardians have been urged to instil in their wards and children right values that will help them shun graft such as integrity and empathy.

The advice was handed down on Thursday when a non-governmental organisation, Step-Up Nigeria launched a Parent Anti-Corruption Champion Initiative (PACCI) with the charge on parents to exhibit the right values.

The event which was aimed at educating parents on their roles in raising the next generation of leaders who will act with integrity had parents, pupils and representatives of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Independent Corrupt Practice…