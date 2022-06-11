Did we get the Methodist Prelate’s message?

The Prelate of the Methodist Church, Nigeria, His Eminence, the Right Reverend Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu-Uche, is not a small fry. The top cleric is graciously looking forward to his retirement and, like every normal senior citizen, he would want to peacefully retire and enjoy his rest after labouring (as an active cleric) for decades. He is high up there because he leads a strong institution. Also, when he turned 65 in 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari was represented at the celebration of the birthday by Pastor Usani Uguru Usani who was the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was also represented at the event by the Chaplain of the Aso Rock Villa Chapel,…