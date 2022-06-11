I remain authentic Ebonyi PDP gubernatorial candidate, Ogba tells supporters

Senator representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial District, Chief Obinna Ogba, has urged his supporters and people of the State to disregard rumours and claims that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has shortlisted Chief Ifeanyi Odii as the gubernatorial candidate for his party PDP.

According to Ogba who described the rumour as a mere noise undeserving of attention, said he remained the authentic gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Ogba stated this while addressing journalists at his campaign office in Abakaliki on Saturday.

The lawmaker insisted on the validity of the primary elections of the 4th and 5th of June,2022 that…