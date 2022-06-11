Muslim/Muslim ticket, hard choice Nigerians may live with, APC NWC member replies CAN

Immediate past Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum and sitting national vice Chairman, North-West of the All Progressives Congress, Salihu Lukman, has expressed concern over what he called ethnoreligious consideration colouring the debate on the choice of running mate in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The national secretariat of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the weekend cautioned the presidential candidates of the two dominant political parties in the country, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to be blind to religious consideration in the choice of running mate to their standard-bearers, Asiwaju Bola…