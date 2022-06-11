Number of journalists killed by COVID-19 remains unknown

In early August 2021, David Ajiboye, the Station Manager at Fresh 106.9 FM, Ado Ekiti, who once reported on the Nigerian Tribune entertainment desk for about 12 years had an accident on his way to Ekiti State. He told a friend in a WhatsApp chat “But thank God I came out unhurt,” also sharing about six photos that showed his car upside down by the side of the road.

He could not have known that though he survived the accident, it would be his last Monday alive. He died on Sunday, August 8, at an Ibadan-based hospital after a brief illness which lasted a few days.

Many wondered if the accident had left him with complications that eventually led to his death, but the management…