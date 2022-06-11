Owo Attack was a message to us, Wole Soyinka says

Nobel Laureate and renowned playwright, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on Friday said the last Sunday Owo terror attack on St. Francis Catholic Church was a message to the governor of Ondo state and the people of Southwest.

Soyinka who stated this during a condolence visit to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in his office in Akure, described the terror attack as a message, saying, “we are dealing with people who are obsessed with domination; it is in their blood, it is in their Creed, their psyche that they need to dominate.”

Soyinka said the attack was directed at Akeredolu who has been showing leadership in terms of internal liberation.

“He was targeted and there is no question about that….