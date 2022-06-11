Support Tinubu in 2023, Yahaya Bello tells women

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has asked his supporters, especially women to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to win the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Bello said a vote for Tinubu will ensure that women are carried along in governance at the national level as he has always planned.

The Kogi State Governor said this during a Kudirat Abiola Initiative program to commemorate this year’s June 12 Democracy Day.

Governor Bello said the only way to keep the hope Chief MKO Abiola had for Nigeria is to support the APC to form the government at the National level.

He, however, assured his supporters that he would not…