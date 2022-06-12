2023: Minister urges INEC to make plan for surge in voters’ number

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to expect and prepare for a phenomenal surge in the numbers of people that will register and eventually vote during next year’s general elections.

Speaking at the opening of the 15th Nasrul-lahi-l-fatih (NASFAT) youth conference in Ilorin, Kwara State at the weekend, the minister said that an upsurge in the numbers of people registering for Permanent Voters Card (PVC) was noticed the moment Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the presidential candidate of APC.

The minister, who commended INEC for a quick response to the upsurge in the numbers of people…