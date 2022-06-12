ActionAid, CCSI call for true participatory democracy, good governance





The ActionAid Nigeria and Centre for Communication and Social Impact(CCSI) in collaboration with Legal Awareness for Women (LAWN) have called on political class to adhere strictly to the principle of true participatory democracy and good governance that will usher the country to the much needed economic development through democratization.

Speaking on the occasion to mark the 2022 Democracy Day organized by ActionAid Nigeria and CCSI with funding from the Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO), the group faulted the low pace of true democracy, saying that despite the 23 years of uninterrupted democratic rule, Nigerians are yet to see the much-anticipated dividends of…





Source: Nigerian Tribune