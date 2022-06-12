ATCON rallies telecoms stakeholders towards achieving 70% broadband penetration target

As Nigeria continues to make efforts to deepen its broadband penetration in the telecoms industry, the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has rallied stakeholders towards achieving the country’s 2020-2025 target of reaching 70 per cent in broadband penetration.

During the National Strategic Mobilization for the Actualization of National Broadband Target of 70% Conference and Exhibition with a theme – Realizing the new set target of 70% of Broadband Penetration, the President of ATCON, Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani said the meeting is an opportunity to review the relevance of the Nigerian policy environment vis-a-vis the telecom operating…