Christian clerics, youths recommend Rev Pam as Tinubu’s running mate

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, is the most suitable individual to run alongside All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in 2023.

This was put forward by the Middle Belt Clergymen and Young Christian Leaders’ Forum at a press conference in Abuja.

According to a statement signed by its President, Bishop Sunday David, Pam is experienced with pedigree and numerous contributions to peace and stability in the country over the years.

He noted that Pam is a unifier in the Middle Belt region who has demonstrated an unalloyed commitment to peaceful coexistence amongst the various religious groups in…