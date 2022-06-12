Communal clashes: Kogi govt detains two first class traditional rulers

Following the communal clashes between Bassa Komu and the Ebira Mozum in Bassa local government council of Kogi State, two traditional rulers have been detained by the state government.

The state government decided to clamp down on them for their suspected roles and inability to checkmate the communal crises in their communities.

The two first class traditional rulers are the Ohiegba of Mozum, Khalid Bukar Ali and the Aguma of Bassa kingdom, William Keke.

They were arrested over the festering internecine crisis in the local government.

Governor Yahaya Bello also placed the Divisional Security Officer (DSO) of the Local Government and some government appointees under security…