Finally, Bakare speaks on Tinubu’s victory at APC primary

The Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Sunday wished APC Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu the best in the 2023 general elections, saying that a new Nigeria was possible.

Bakare, one of the contestants for the APC presidential ticket at the party’s primaries on June 8, made the remarks while addressing his congregation and supporters during the APC primary during the church’s Sunday Worship in Lagos.

In his address titled “A New Nigeria is Still Possible”, Bakare said he remained committed to such a new Nigeria that would work for all and sundry. “I congratulate the winner of the APC presidential primaries, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed…