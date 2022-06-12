Governor of Edo mourns passing of Osayomore Joseph

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has mourned the passing of popular highlife musician, Osayomore Joseph.

The governor expressed his sadness in a statement issued on Saturday.

Obaseki described the late Osayomore as an enigmatic and versatile musician.

He said, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of music maestro, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph, who took the music world by storm with his talent and exported the Benin culture to the world.

“Osayomore Joseph was an enigmatic and versatile musician, who spread didactic messages with his soulful and sonorous voice.

Nigerian Tribune