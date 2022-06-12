Gunmen kill APGA youth leader in Nnewi

Gunmen have killed a youth leader of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in Anambra State

Sources said the youth leader, Hon Emeka Alaehobi, was kidnapped from his home in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state two days ago, but no call for ransom was made until his remains were found on Saturday morning in a neighbouring town, Utuh.

According to the source, “He is Hon Emeka Alaehobi, Nnewi South APGA local government youth leader. He was kidnapped two days ago by gunmen.

“This morning his remains were found dumped at Utuh Junction.”

Anambra State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga confirmed that a corpse was discovered in the…