Igbos not under attack in Lagos —Ohanaeze

The president of Ohanaeze Lagos, Chief Solomon Aguene, has debunked the rumour that the Igbo are under attack in Lagos.

According to him, what appeared to have caused the rumour is the problem arising from the collection of voters cards.

Aguene appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene in the matter so that the Igbos in Ojo, Ikotun and some other suburbs in Lagos can get their cards without stress at the INEC registration centres.

He asserted that contrary to the claims in the social media, the Igbos have no threat to their peace in Lagos.

He recalled that at the last two general meetings of Ohanaeze held in Calabar Hall, Ajao Road, more than 1,500 attendees…