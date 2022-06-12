Jigawa PDP governorship candidate picks party chair as running mate

THE Jigawa State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido has picked the serving chairman of the party (PDP), Honourable Babandi Ibrahim Gumel as his running mate in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

This was contained in a press statement issued, signed and made available to Tribune Online by the new media aid to the gubernatorial candidate, Malam Mansur Ahmed. He said, “The decision of picking Alhaji Babandi Ibrahim Gumel as running mate to the gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji (Dr) Mustapha Sule Lamido is after due consultation and agreed by all party’s…