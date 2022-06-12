PFAs record 93,114 RSA contributors in Q1 2022

Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) in the country registered 93,114 Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs), holders in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, bringing cumulative RSA registrations from inception to 9,621,979 as of March 31.

Also, approval was granted to transfer N11.53 million to the RSAs of 213 contributors, and monthly pensions in the sum of N40.47 million to 2,304 Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) pensioners.

This was disclosed weekend by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) through a statement posted on its official website.

According to PenCom, the total RSA transfer for the period under review was 7,663, and the transaction was concluded in the first week…